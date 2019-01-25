Almost 800 new websites registered in Donegal in 2018

There were 796 new websites registered in Donegal last year with a .ie domain name, with almost 2% of all .ie companies now based in Donegal.

Figures published this week show a growth of almost 25% in the number of .ie websites based in Donegal.

IE Domain Registry, the company that manages .ie registrations says the Donegal figure marks a an increase of almost 25% on 2017.

That’s slightly below the national increase of 29%, with the most new registrations recorded in Dublin, Cork and Galway.

Across the three Ulster counties in the Republic, the company says new .ie domain registrations numbered 7,393, up just over 11%.

IE Domain Registry says the increase in companies using the .ie domain reflects increased online activity among Irish businesses across the regions as they overcome traditional barriers to growth.

The company also notes that the number of .ie domain names registered from Britain increased by over 28%. This may suggest that some British-based companies are looking to Ireland in an era of Brexit uncertainty.