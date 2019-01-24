Supermac’s plans in doubt as Letterkenny Shopping Centre objects

Plans for a Supermac’s outlet in Letterkenny are in jeopardy following an objection being lodged by the owners of Letterkenny Shopping Centre.

The council had approved the development on the Port Road but that is now being appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

The Council granted permission to Atlantic Enterprises Limited for the demolition of an existing vacant shed on the Port Road site for the provision of a two story restaurant with drive through facilities and 25 car parking spaces.

Lindat Limited is appealing that decision saying that as the freehold owners of the land, their consent was not sought, though required, for the development.

They say the proposed development does not comply in any way with the lease agreement between the two parties.

Lindat, the owners of the shopping centre, says the addition of a fast food takeaway would lead to further traffic delays in the area.

They add that Letterkenny Shopping Centre prides itself on keeping the local area clean and tidy and that a takeaway will open up to both anti social behavior and waste management issues in the area.