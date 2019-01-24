Revenue Commissioners to rule out setting up border posts

The Revenue Commissioners is to rule out setting up border posts for customs checks along the border after Brexit.

Its chairman will appear before the Oireachtas Finance Committee today to brief TDs on the work being done to prepare for the UK’s departure from the EU.

According to the Irish Times, Niall Cody will say an extra 80 thousand companies could have to deal with customs after Brexit.

Fianna Fáil TD John McGuinness, who will chair today’s committee meeting, says he hopes it will provide some clarity: