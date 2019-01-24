Revenue Chair says Donegal customs posts are not being restored

The head of the Revenue Commissioners has dismissed speculation that old customs posts are being restored for use after Brexit.

The question was posed to Niall Cody by Donegal TD Pearse Doherty at the Oireachtas Finance Committee this morning.

It’s after a number of reports that building works were being carried out at three border posts in Donegal.

Niall Cody confirmed to the committee that there will be no customs posts along the border post Brexit and denied rumours that renovations are being carried out on their behalf……….

Mr Cody told the committee that an extra 400 staff are ready to come on stream to deal with the workload – with a 12-fold increase in customs paperwork expected to be processed after the UK’s departure.

He said the customs process will happen online………….