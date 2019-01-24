PM on woman’s body found on Leenan beach

A post mortem examination has taken place on a body which was washed up yesterday morning on Leenan Beach in Inishowen.

Gardai believe the body may have been in the water for some weeks.

The examination was carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital by Dr Margaret Bolster from the State Pathologists office, assisted by an anthropologist.

Gardai say the body was that of an aged female.

Because of the length of time the body was in the water, gardai say it may be some weeks before the body is formally identified, but they are not treating the death as suspicious.

A file is now being prepared for the Coroner.