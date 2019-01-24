Martin Harley to make Hong Kong switch

Donegal Jockey Martin Harley is set to compete in Hong Kong for next three months.

The Trentagh native has been granted a temporary licence by the Hong Kong Jockey Club which starts on February 7th.

The trip could be a lucrative one for Harley given the greater prize money on offer, which could be over six times more that than in England.

Martin told the Racing Post: “I’ve never been to Hong Kong and I’m looking forward to it,” he said on Wednesday. “I’m excited by the new challenge and hopefully it will be good for my career.”

In 2018 Harley rode 87 winners.