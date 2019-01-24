Hero in a half shell! Donegal turtle makes slow recovery

A rare turtle rescued from the Donegal coast is showing positive signs of recovery at a seal sanctuary in Co Down.

The young loggerhead turtle was found by a father and daughter in the county on Sunday 18th January.

It’s believed the turtle got lost and was carried hundreds of miles by the Gulf Stream from the mid-Atlantic to the North West coast.

Twitter Ads info and privacy

The seal rescue team from Exploris Aquarium travelled to Donegal last week to pick up the critically ill turtle.

In an updated post on their website, a spokesperson for Exploris said that the loggerhead is showing positive signs of recovery.

The turtle’s temperature is said to be now up within a normal range and it is more active and beginning to eat.

However they have warned that while the prognosis looks good, it could still go the other way.

The animal care team are to continue monitoring the turtle closely.

They say that stranding’s like this are rare for the North West and the turtle will remain critical for several weeks.