GAA Programme – Clare v Donegal & St Eunans MacRory Cup

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this weeks programme, ahead of Donegal’s opening football league meeting with Clare, Tom Comack is joined by two former All Stars from both counties – Donegal forward Tony Boyle and Clare’s Seamus Clancy.

Tom also speaks with another Donegal All-Star forward Colm McFadden – now manager of St Eunan’s College senior team to look ahead to their MacRory Cup playoff meeting with St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon on Saturday.