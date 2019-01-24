Donegal Sports Star Awards: Get there early

The Donegal Sports Star Awards Committee is asking guests to arrive early for tomorrow night’s presentation function in the Mount Errigal Hotel. With 45 awards to be presented proceedings will get underway at 7 p.m. sharp.

“There are just over 600 guests for our awards on Friday night so in order to have everyone seated for the first award we are asking people to be in the Mount Errigal Hotel for 6.30. We would urge all those coming to allow plenty of time for their journey and drive safely. Please note also that the car parks at the hotel will fill up quickly so that may mean some guests having to walk a distance to the venue” Chairperson Grace Boyle said.

It’s a full house for the Donegal Sports Star Awards for tomorrow night’s presentation function in the Mount Errigal Hotel. The committee confirmed on Monday morning that all tickets had been sold for the 43rd staging of the prestigious awards.

Irish Champion Jump Jockey Ruby Walsh will be the special guest.

Chief Executive of exclusive sponsor Donegal County Council Seamus Neely has praised the amount of work being done to promote sport in the County. “Donegal County Council is once again proud to be the exclusive sponsor of the Donegal Sports Star Awards. The success of Donegal teams and individuals at county, national and international level is a testament to the commitment and drive within sporting communities throughout the County. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all nominee’s for this year’s awards every success.”

Council Cathaoirleach Seamus Ó Domhnaill has extended good wishes to all the nominees ahead of Friday night’s Donegal Sports Star Awards. “The Donegal Sports Star Awards is one of the highlights of the sporting calendar and shines the spotlight on the fantastic achievements of individuals, groups and teams throughout the county. Sport plays a vital role within our communities and the commitment and dedication from volunteers and members of sporting clubs is very much apparent from the high level of accolades achieved by individuals and teams the length and breadth of the county . I would like to wish each nominee the best of luck and every success in the future.”