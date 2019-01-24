Donegal nurse makes impassioned plea for support

A Donegal nurse has made an impassioned plea to people in the county to support nurses and midwives if the the first of a series of one day strikes goes ahead next Wednesday.

Speaking on the Nine til Noon Show, Claire said that nurses are not seeking pay increases, but rather the restoration of pay which they lost as a result of the financial crash.

She said working conditions at Letterkenny University Hospital are difficult, and the top priority of all nurses and midwives is to ensure the safety and comfort of patients………