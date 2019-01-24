4% rise in Altnagelvin ED attendances

There was a year on year increase of 4% in the number of people attending the Emergency Department of Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry in December, with 5,788 people being seen last month.

Just over 67% of them were seen within four hours.

Figures published this morning show that at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, there were 3,015 Emergency Department attendances last month, a slight increase of less than 1% over December 2017.

Just over 63% of them were seen within four hours.

