“We have a lot of hard work to do” Horgan

Following the 1-1 draw with the Inishowen Junior League on Tuesday night, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan says there is a lot of hard work to be done if his squad is going to be competitive in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“We need to seriously improve on the way we have been performing in the three friendly games that we now have played. It’s going to take a hell of a lot of hard work on and off the pitch to put us in a position to be competitive even against the sides who will be expected to be in the middle or at the lower end of the Premier Division table. We’ll push on now and get ready for the game against Derry City at the Brandywell on Friday night. That will be be a big test for us. Our lads have to step it up as Derry are the highest ranked opposition that we have played so far in terms of pre-season friendlies. The picture will be a bit clearer of where we are at after Friday night’s game.”

The Finn Harps friendly against Derry City has a 7.45 pm kick-off at the Brandywell. On Saturday week, February 2nd Horgan brings his squad to play Drogheda Utd at United Park (kick-off 1.00).