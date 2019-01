A Donegal Deputy says it is simply unfair school secretaries in Donegal are still feeling the brunt of a two-tier pay structure.

10% of school secretaries across Ireland are employed by the Department of Education while the remainder are paid from school funding.

The 90% not employed by the Department also lose out on benefits such as pensions, sick leave entitlements and incremental pay scale increases.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on the current structure to be reversed: