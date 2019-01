Experts have warned Brexit will be profoundly troubling for human rights in Northern Ireland.

An Oireachtas committee has been hearing about the risks to the rights of citizens North and South of the border.

The committee was told when the UK leaves the EU anyone born in Northern Ireland will have British citizenship only from birth – and would have to apply to be an Irish citizen if they wanted.

Colin Harvey from the School of Law in Queens University said there are troubling implications……..