Ní Chuinneagáin leads Coláiste Ailigh to All Ireland Glory

Coláiste Ailigh (Donegal): 59

Laurel Hill (Limerick): 26

Donegal’s Coláiste Ailigh were convincing winners of the Subway Schools U16 C Girls

Cup Final at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght on Tuesday as they ran out

59-26 point winners over Limerick’s Laurel Hill.

It was the Limerick’s side second final of the day, having lost out in the U19C battle

this morning, but the players who crossed over the two teams certainly didn’t show

any sign of fatigue, as they battled right up until the final buzzer.

It was a Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin inspired performance for the Donegal side that

saw them home to glory as she put in an MVP display that included a whopping 40

points, but she was also key for them on both ends of the floor.

Laurel Hill had the better of the opening few minutes with Jennifer Duffy, Alex

McInerney and Jana Zundel edging them ahead, but as the quarter ticked on,

Coláiste Ailigh hit their stride and Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin and Shauna Ní Uiginn

added scores, with the former notching 16 of her side’s opening quarter 18 point

tally, to see them lead 18-7 at the end of the first.

Ní Chuinneagáin took over the reins of the game in the second quarter, driving hard

at the Laurel Hill defense and, despite good work from Zundel, McInerney and Lily

O’Halloran, Coláiste Ailigh led 31-14 at the half.

A spirited display from Laurel Hill in the second half kept their scoreboard ticking

over but in the face of such a poised and polished performance from Ní

Chuinneagáin, supported by a great display from Shauna Ní Uiginn, they just couldn’t

close the gap and she finished out the game with 40 points to see her side home to

Cup glory.

Keith Cowan is the Coláiste Ailigh Coach:

http://www.highlandradio.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/KEITHCOWAN.mp3

COLÁISTE AILIGH (DONEGAL): Ellie Ní Mhaoldomhnaigh, Erin Ní Dhochartaigh, Annie

Nic Giolla Iontóg (2), Megan Ní Chearnacháin, Méabh Ní Shiadháil, Sinead Nic

A’tSaoir (2), Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin (40), Michaela Ní Ghallchóir, Kayleigh Nic

Aonghusa (2), Siúbhán Ní Dhomhnaill, Shauna Ní Uiginn (13)

LAUREL HILL (LIMERICK): Jana Zundel (7), Lily O’Halloran, Jennifer Duffy, Ashling

Fahy, Emily Dickinson (3), Alexa McInerney (10), Sarah Cantillon, Sinead O’Brien, Eve

O’Leary, Mia Pican, Roisin Ryan.

MVP: Shannon Ní Chuinneagáin (Coláiste Ailigh)