Minister again urged to sufficiently fund home help in Donegal

The Health Minister is once again being urged to provide more funding for home help services in Donegal.

It’s widely thought that sanctioning additional home help hours would alleviate overcrowding problems in Letterkenny University Hospital.

Currently home help services provide 15 minutes in the morning and again in the evening due to funding constraints.

Donegal County Council is to write to Minister Simon Harris on the matter.

Cllr Adrian Glackin says many providers go above and beyond the call of duty with limited funding available and this needs to be addressed urgently: