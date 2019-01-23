KFO welcomes EU Commission’s contingency proposals

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation has been welcoming the EU Commission’s contingency proposals adopted today to help mitigate the significant impact a “no-deal” Brexit would have on EU fisheries.

The first proposal will allow fishermen and operators from EU Members States receive compensation under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund for the temporary cessation of fishing activities.

While the second more importantly, amends the Regulation on the Sustainable Management of the External Fleets which would ensure the EU is in a position to grant UK vessels access to EU waters until the end of 2019, on the condition that EU vessels are also granted reciprocal access to UK waters.

KFO CEO Sean O’Donoghue is confident the UK will honour their part of the deal: