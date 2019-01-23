JPC chair welcomes Garda plans for a North Donegal ARU

The Chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee has welcomed confirmation that gardai are considering the establishment of a second Armed Response Unit in Donegal, to be based in the North of the county.

At present, the only unit in the county is based in Ballyshannon, and the problems that causes were highlighted earlier this month when the unit took some time to respond to a tragic incident in Killygordon, during which Jasmine Mc Monagle lost her life.

JPC Chair Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle was speaking on the Nine Til Noon show this morning…………