Harveys Point named Number One hotel in Ireland

Harvey’s Point in Donegal has again been named the top hotel in Ireland in the 2019 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

The hotel had previously been named Number One Hotel in Ireland for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017, and after falling to number two last year, it has returned to the top spot again.

According to TripAdvisor, the ranking is based on millions of reviews and opinions collected globally on platform over the past year.

Harvey’s Point has also been ranked 12th among the the top hotels in Europe.

Harvey’s Point Statement in full –

The Gysling family and Harvey’s Point team are thrilled to announce that Harvey’s Point is the proud recipient of the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice No. 1 Hotel in Ireland 2019. Having held the title for five consecutive years from 2013 to 2017, and being No 2 last year, it is a remarkable achievement for the hotel to return to the number one position once again.

Hotel director, Deirdre McGlone credited the award to the hotel’s dedicated team, each of whom plays their part in the Harvey’s Point Success story.

“Words can hardly express the excitement and delight that we feel, having won No. 1 Hotel in Ireland on TripAdvisor for 2019,” she said.

She expressed the hotel management’s heartfelt thanks to their many guests who wrote so favourably of their experiences at Harvey’s Point.

“We are immensely proud of this great achievement, which encourages us to raise the bar even higher in delivering the highest possible standards of world class hotel-keeping blended with genuine Irish hospitality.”