GAA PREVIEW – Declan Bonner “ Its important we hit the ground running”

Donegal start their National Football League Division 2 campaign this Sunday in Ennis against Clare.

The last time the counties met was in the old Division 2a of the league in 2006, a game which Donegal won in Ballybofey.

In preparation for the league Donegal reached the semi final of the Dr McKenna Cup and now face into the second tier of the competition with the main target of getting back to Division One.

It’s includes long away trips to Clare, Tipperary and Cork with Meath, Armagh, Fermanagh and Kildare all set to come to Donegal.

There will be a few changes to the line up this Sunday with Leo McLoone, Paddy McGrath, Eoghan Ban Gallagher and Stephen McMenamin set to return to the team sheet.

Declan Bonner is expecting a tough challenge from a side which had back to back promotions and won the McGrath Cup at the start of the year.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with the Donegal Manager on this weekend’s opposition, their target in the league, returning players and the rules going forward…