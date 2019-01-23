Crawford concerned at lack of social housing in Lifford

There are calls for urgent progress to be made on the provision of social housing in the Lifford area.

No social housing has been developed in the town for more than 10 years,with Donegal County Council officials saying while they have no definitive plan at the moment, they are examining a number of options for Lifford under the Social Housing Investment Programme.

Councillor Gerry Crawford says the lack of social housing in Lifford has left many families feeling frustrated, particularly when developments are progressing in other areas………