Brennan and Sligo bow out of Sigerson Cup

Donegal’s Jamie Brennan kicked 0-7 for Sligo IT this afternoon but it wasn’t enough to help his side stay in the Sigerson Cup.

Sligo, who trailed from the outset, lost heavily, 6-20 to 1-9 in Kerry to IT Tralee.

Bundoran man Brennan scored 1-11 in their two games which both ended in defeat.

Fellow Donegal men, Nathan Boyle, Andrew McLean and Kevin McBrearty also featured today for Sligo while Aodh Rua’s Paddy Gillespie came of the bench to score a point for Tralee.

The Kerry side will now play St Mary’s in the next round.