Victory for LYIT in Trench Cup opener

The LYIT progressed to round 2 of the Trench Cup on Tuesday evening with a comfortable 2-13 to 0-07 win over Limerick’s Mary Immaculate College.

Played at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in Claremorris, the Letterkenny side were strong throughout and led 1-6 to 0-4 at half time.

Buncrana’s John Campbell scored 1-2 on the night and Callum Gallagher struck with the other goal.

Michael Langan popped over two free’s while Keelan McGroddy also scored two points and Daniel Brennan hit four.

Ryan McMahon, Shay Doherty and Caoimhin Marley also scored to help Michael Murphy’s side make the next round.

The LYIT will play the winner of Trinity College Dublin and Ulster University Coleraine in the next stage of the competition.