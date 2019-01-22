Pre-season continues for Harps & Derry

Finn Harps and Derry City continued with their pre-season games on Tuesday night.

Harps drew 1-1 with the Inishowen League at Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Mickey Place scored from the penalty spot for Harps after Darragh Ellison was brought down.

Inishowen’s goal came late in the game with a deflection of a Harps defender.

Elsewhere Derry City beat Drogheda United 2-0 at United Park.

Mamadou Guirassy and Eoin Toal scored for the Candystrips in the opening twenty minutes.

Derry and Harps will meet in a pre-season game this Friday night at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

The Premier Division starts for both sides on Friday 15th February.