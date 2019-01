An Post has confirmed that the post box in Anagaire is to be removed.

The company says the decision has been taken on health and safety grounds.

The announcement comes ahead of the closure of Bunbeg Post Office tomorrow.

Local Councillor Micheal Cholm MacGiolla Easbuig says along with the closure of a number of Post Offices in West Donegal it appears An Post and the Government are abandoning rural Donegal: