Oscar Nominations are in! Check out the Key Nominations here!

Key nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards which will be handed out on February 24th at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Best Picture:
A Star is Born
Vice
Roma
Green Book
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Black Panther
The Favourite
Best Actor:
Bradley Cooper – “A Star is Born”
Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”
Christian Bale – “Vice”
Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”
Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”
Best Actress:
Lady Gaga – “A Star is Born”
Glenn Close – “The Wife”
Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”
Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”
Best Director:
Alfonso Cuaron – “Roma”
Spike Lee – “BlaKkKlansman”
Adam McKay – “Vice”
Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”
Pawel Pawlikowski – “Cold War”
Best Supporting Actor:
Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”
Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell – “Vice”
Sam Elliott – “A Star is Born”
Best Supporting Actress:
Amy Adams – “Vice”
Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone – “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”
Marina de Tavira – “Roma”