Oscar Nominations are in! Check out the Key Nominations here!

Key nominations for the 2019 Academy Awards which will be handed out on February 24th at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Best Picture:

A Star is Born

Vice

Roma

Green Book

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Black Panther

The Favourite

Best Actor:

Bradley Cooper – “A Star is Born”

Rami Malek – “Bohemian Rhapsody”

Christian Bale – “Vice”

Viggo Mortensen – “Green Book”

Willem Dafoe – “At Eternity’s Gate”

Best Actress:

Lady Gaga – “A Star is Born”

Glenn Close – “The Wife”

Olivia Colman – “The Favourite”

Melissa McCarthy – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Yalitza Aparicio – “Roma”

Best Director:

Alfonso Cuaron – “Roma”

Spike Lee – “BlaKkKlansman”

Adam McKay – “Vice”

Yorgos Lanthimos – “The Favourite”

Pawel Pawlikowski – “Cold War”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali – “Green Book”

Adam Driver – “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant – “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell – “Vice”

Sam Elliott – “A Star is Born”

Best Supporting Actress:

Amy Adams – “Vice”

Regina King – “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone – “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz – “The Favourite”

Marina de Tavira – “Roma”