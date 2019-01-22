Motorists advised to take care as snow falls in Donegal

Motorists in Donegal are being advised to take care on the roads this afternoon as snow begins to fall across the county.

Many parts of the country were affected by snow and ice overnight.

A status yellow warning from Met Eireann has now been lifted.

However, more wintry showers are expected this evening and overnight.

Temperatures are set to fall to -2 with frost and icy patches expected on untreated surfaces.

The R244, Mountain Road between Carndonagh and Drumfries and Grainne’s Gap between Muff and Buncrana are both impassable due to snowy conditions.

Motorists are also advised to avoid the Buncrana/ Clonmany Road due to a burst water main.