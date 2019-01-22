Brexit could mean increase in Garda numbers in Donegal

More Gardai may have to be deployed to Donegal if there’s a no deal Brexit.

That was one of the issues highlighted at the latest AGM of the Association of Garda Sgts and Inspectors.

The meeting, which took place in the Villa Rose Hotel in Ballybofey last night was reportedly very well attended by members from all four districts in the county.

Vice President of the AGSI Sgt. Paul Wallace says the possible implications of Brexit topped the agenda but acknowledged that there is still a huge sense of unknown: