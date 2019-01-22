Government urged to establish timeline for Mica redress

There are calls on the Government to establish a timeline for the promised Mica redress scheme.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says the latest reply from the Housing Minister in which Eoghan Murphy claims work is well underway is extremely vague.

In response to a question tabled by Deputy Charlie McConalogue the Housing Minister said “work is well underway” and that he intends to “revert to Government with proposals for the scheme as soon as possible”.

Deputy McConalogue says this response is extremely vague and will not ease the anxiety being experienced by the affected homeowners in Donegal.

It was anticipated that proposals would be presented to Government before Christmas.

And Deputy McConalogue says it appears we are no further down the track on the issue.

He says Minister Eoghan Murphy needs to set a commencement date for the scheme now, and remediation must begin early this year.