Gardai launch appeal over hit and run at Bridgend

Gardai in Donegal have launched an appeal regarding a hit and run at the weekend.

The incident happened at near the roundabout at Bridgend shortly after 8am on Saturday morning last.

A black Volkswagen Golf which was involved in the hit and run was found abandoned on the Letterkenny Road a short time later.

It’s not yet known if the Golf was stolen prior to the incident – the other car involved has been extensively damaged.

Garda Grainne Doherty says where it happened is a very busy area and is urging anyone who may have information to come forward: