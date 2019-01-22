Finn Harps duo included in Irish U15 Squad

Conor Campbell and Luke McGlynn have both been named in Republic of Ireland Under 15 Head Coach Jason Donohue’s 20-man squad for an upcoming International Tournament in Spain.

Midfielder McGlynn and Forward Campbell have both been capped at U15 level before, playing in the Republic of Ireland U15’s games with Poland last November.

Over the space of five days in late January and early February, Ireland will play Spain, the Netherlands and Hungary at the Pinatar Arena.

Republic of Ireland Under-15 Squad

Goalkeepers: Aaron Maguire (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Morris (Dundalk)

Defenders: James Abankwah (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Ben Curtis (Shamrock Rovers), Tom Fogarty (Birmingham City), Craig King (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Aaron O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Darragh Reilly (Sligo Rovers), John Ryan (Shamrock Rovers)

Midfielders: Luke McGlynn (Finn Harps), Jamie Mullins (Bohemians), Glory Nzingo (St. Patrick’s Atheltic), John Joe Power (Burton Albion)

Forwards: Edwin Agbajwe (Shamrock Rovers), Conor Campbell (Finn Harps), Evan Ferguson (Bohemians), Cian Kelly (Bohemians), Michael Leddy (Shamrock Rovers), Ciaran O’Sullivan (Mallow United), Ben Quinn (Cherry Orchard)

Republic of Ireland Under-15 Fixtures

30/1: Republic of Ireland v Spain, Pinatar Arena, 13:00 (14:00 local time)

1/2: Republic of Ireland v Netherlands, Pinatar Arena, 16:00 (17:00 local time)

3/2: Republic of Ireland v Hungary, Pinatar Arena, 13:00 (14:00 local time)