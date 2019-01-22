Council agree to start process of taking over Donagh Park

Donegal County Council has agreed to start the process of taking over Donagh Park in Carndonagh, which will pave the way for repairs to a footbridge and riverwalk which links the estate to Carndonagh Community Hospital.

The footbridge was extensively damaged during devastating floods in August 2017.

Residents in the area started a petition to secure necessary repair works to the bridge, which allows access for residents to school and hospital facilities.

Late last year, the HSE indicated if Donegal County Council invested in the area, it would too.

Cllr Albert Doherty says that will hopefully now happen: