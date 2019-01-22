Army on standby as 500 ambulance personnel go on strike

The army is on standby as 500 ambulance personnel go on strike today.

They’re picketing at bases in Donegal and across the country between 7am and 5pm.

The workers want the HSE to recognise the Psychiatric Nurses Association as their chosen trade union.

However the HSE says it already recognises a number of unions such as SIPTU and engaging with any more will undermine the industrial relations process.

Paramedic Supervisor Brendan Flynn says he doesn’t understand why the HSE is fighting them on this.