‘Who said What’ is a game on the JiveTime Show where you have to guess what celebrity is saying the word ‘What’. Guess correctly and you win a cash prize!

Listen to the JiveTime show to hear the ‘What’ and call in with your guess! A list of the wrong answers so far are below

Mrs. Brown

Spike Mulligan

John McNicholl

Gary Gamble

Donald Trump

Tommy Tiernan

Father Ted

Larry Hagman

David James

Nathan Carter

Victor Meldrew