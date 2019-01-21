Ulster Lock Iain Henderson to miss start of Six Nations

Ireland head-coach Joe Schmidt has lost two of his locks for the start of the Six Nations.

Ulster have revealed that Iain Henderson will be sidelined for ‘several weeks’ with a finger injury sustained in their weekend win at Leicester in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The province say it’s a fresh injury and not related to his recent thumb surgery.

It follows Munster’s Tadhg Beirne being ruled out of the games with England and Scotland after hurting his knee in the Reds’ victory against Exeter.

Quinn Roux has been called into the squad – bringing Connacht’s representation to six.

Adam Byrne has travelled with the group for their five-day training camp in Portugal, following a knock sustained by Andrew Conway at the weekend.