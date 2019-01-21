Toland returns in Ireland defeat to Belgium

The Republic of Ireland Women’s National Team suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Belgium on Sunday.

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started the tie in Spain in her first game back from a knee injury she suffered last August.

Amber Barrett was a second half substitute coming in for Emily Kraft in the 76th minute.

Elena Dhont’s first-half strike at the Pinatar Arena was the game’s only goal.

“I can’t fault the effort of the players. They’ve had a great week of training and they’ve continued until the very last minute,” said WNT Head Coach Colin Bell.

“Belgium are a strong side and they will do well, no doubt. The disappointing thing is that we’ve lost the game without being outclassed. The goal they scored was down to our mistake and that is extremely frustrating.

“We’re missing a few players but that gave the opportunity to some other players today. If you look at the players we’ve brought on, we’ve played two 16-year olds, three 17-year olds and 18-year olds, so this is a great experience for the younger players.

Republic of Ireland: Marie Hourihan; Heather Payne, Megan Connolly, Niamh Fahey (Jessica Ziu 68), Louise Quinn, Harriet Scott (Claire O’Riordan 51 (Niamh Farrelly 86)), Tyler Toland, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe, Isibeal Atkinson (Emily Whelan 76), Emily Kraft (Amber Barrett 76).