Teacher supply regional focus group taking place in L’Kenny tonight

The fifth teacher supply regional focus group to be held under the Teacher Supply Action Plan, which the Minister launched in November 2018 is to be held tonight in Letterkenny.

Tonight’s event, will provide an opportunity for principals, teachers and parents in the North West to consider and respond to the Action Plan and to contribute new ideas.

It is intended to have representation from post-primary school students and student teachers at separate focus groups later this year, students will also be given the opportunity to voice their concerns and make recommendations in relation to teacher supply.

The development of the Action Plan was led by the Teacher Supply Steering Group, chaired by the Secretary General of the Department, in recognition of the significant challenges for some schools experience in recruiting teachers. At primary level, the recruitment of substitute teachers is problematic while at post primary the recruitment of teachers in certain specific subject areas, such as STEM, modern languages, Irish and home economics is proving difficult.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says: “Addressing the current and future challenges in teacher supply is a national priority which also has a regional dimension. Finding solutions to these challenges will require the input and cooperation of stakeholders at all levels and I wish to acknowledge the invaluable contribution already made by our many stakeholders to date. Tonight’s event is an opportunity for teachers and parents at grassroots level to contribute to our understanding of the issues and to contribute to the solutions we require.”

This is the last in a series of five regional focus groups with others having taken place in Cork, Dublin, Galway and Kilkenny.