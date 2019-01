Met Eireann has issued a status yellow ‘snow-ice’ warning for Ireland.

Icy and slippery conditions are expected with scattered sleet and snow showers most frequent across Ulster and Connacht.

Some of these showers will spread into central and eastern areas at times, with the odd flurry further south.

Accumulations of 1 to 2 centimetres are expected.

The weather warning comes into effect for the entire country from 9pm tonight and remains until 7pm tomorrow evening.