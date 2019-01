It’s been revealed that just two derelict sites are currently registered in the Letterkenny Municipal District.

The two sites in question are situated in Ramelton and Fanad, with none registered in Letterkenny town itself.

The low number has caused concern that not enough is being done by the local authority in assessing buildings in the area.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle says it’s clear that Donegal County Council do not have the resources to paint the real picture.

He’s calling on them to do more: