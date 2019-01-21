NASRA members to strike as recognition row remains unresolved

Paramedics and other ambulance personnel attached to the National Ambulance Service Representative Association will carry out a 10 hour work stoppage tomorrow over recognition.

NASRA, which is affiliated to the Psychiatric Nurses Association says the HSE has not responded to invitations from the Workplace Relations Commission to talks in a bid to resolve the dispute.

NASRA says by refusing to accept them as a union, 500 members are being denied their right to be represented by the union of their choice.

Local spokesperson Tina Martin has described the HSE’s stance as irresponsible, particularly in terms of discussing contingency arrangements for tomorrow’s dispute………