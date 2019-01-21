McGuinness, Hegarty and O’Connor start UEFA Pro Licence

Three Donegal men start their UEFA Pro Licence Course with the FAI today.

New Charlotte boss Jim McGuinness, Finn Harps Assistant Manager Paul Hegarty and Ireland Schoolsboys Manager and Harps Coach William O’Connor are among the 19 strong group which also features former Republic of Ireland Internationals.

Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Keith Andrews and Andy Reid also begin their 18 month journey to achieve the highest coaching qualification under the European body.

Former graduates include Packie Bonner, Declan Devine, Ollie Horgan and Peter Hutton.