Fears Derry car bomb could signal more dissident activity

Fears are mounting that dissidents on both sides of the border could seek to capitalise on a hard Brexit.

Both Gardai and police believe there could be an increase in violence this year with the Derry car bomb now heighting those concerns.

Four men remain in police custody after the attack outside the city’s courthouse.

The dissident group the New IRA is suspected of being behind Saturday’s attack.

Speaking near the scene this morning, The Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Ken Good had this message for those responsible: