Breaking: Security alert underway in Derry

A number of homes have been evacuated in the Circular Road area of Derry due to an ongoing security alert in the city.

Police received a report of a vehicle hijacking at around 11:30am this morning.

It is believed that three masked men hijacked a white Transit van and threw an object in the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

A community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated.

A number of cordons have been placed around the scene.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont said: “I know this security alert will cause significant disruption to many people, but we will not take any chances and we have no option but to take these measures in order to keep people safe.

“This is the last thing the people of the City need, or want, but I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to minimise disruption.”