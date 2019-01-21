ATO carry out controlled explosion on hijacked vehicle in Derry

Army Technical Officers have carried out a controlled explosion on the hijacked vehicle in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The van was hijacked by three masked men this morning before it was abandoned.

Police say a number of homes remain evacuated and the cordons are still in place as investigations continue.

However, the PSNI continue to deal with a second security alert, after a Royal Mail vehicle was hijacked by 4 masked men this afternoon.

One of them is reported to have been carrying a gun.

The two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

Local Councillor Kevin Campbell has been condemning the incidents: