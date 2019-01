Another man has been arrested in connection with the car bomb explosion in Derry.

Detectives have arrested the 50 year old under the Terrorism Act.

The suspect has also been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with an armed robbery in the Meadowbank Avenue area of the city on Tuesday 15 January.

It brings the total to five the number who have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Four other men who were arrested yesterday also remain in police custody.