Red Hughs were beaten by Easkey of Sligo today in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final by 1-08 v 0-09.

It was a game that the Sligo and Connacht Champions led from the 7th minute and a fight back from Red Hughs early in the second half was stopped by a goal with 15 minutes left in the match.

After the match today, Oisin Kelly spoke with Red Hughs manager Seosamh McKelvey…

Red Hughs captain Gerard Melaugh also gave his thoughts to Oisin…