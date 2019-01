Tyrone overcame Armagh last night in a tense Bank of Ireland Dr. McKenna Cup Final on a scoreline of 0-16 v 0-14 to pick up their seventh McKenna Cup in eight seasons.

Darren McCurry scored nine of Tyrone’s points, with eight of those coming from frees, and picked up the Man of the Match award for his contribution.

Francis Mooney was there for Highland Radio Sport…

Tyrone manager Mickey Harte spoke with the media after their win…