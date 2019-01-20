Rugby Review: Ulster to play Leinster in Champions Cup Quarter-Final

Ulster will travel to Dublin to face Leinster in their Champions Cup Quarter-Final after the draw was made today following Leinster’s win over Wasps on Sunday and Ulster’s 14-13 win over Leicester on Saturday.

Also in the Champions Cup Munster will face off against Edinbugh while Connacht take on Sale Sharks in the Challenge Cup.

In the AIL Division 2C yesterday, Omagh defeated Bangor and City of Derry lost out to Ballina.

Alex McDonald reviewed the weekend’s rugby action on Sunday Sport with Alex McDonald…