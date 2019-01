There was disappointment today for Donegal and Ulster Junior Club Champions Red Hughs as they lost out to Easkey of Sligo in the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Championship Semi-Final in Ballinamore, Leitrim by 1-08 v 0-09.

Easkey’s goal halfway through the second half made the difference in the game as Red Hughs were making a comeback having been four down at half-time.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Devenney spoke after the game in Leitrim…