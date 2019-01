Three Finn Harps underage players featured for the Republic of Ireland Schoolboys in a 3-0 international friendly win over Australia at the AUL Grounds in Dublin on Saturday.

Darragh Ellison and Corey McBride were named in the starting 11 while Jack Doherty came on and played the second of the game.

Ellison came off at half-time but was sent back on for the final 20 minutes where he had the honour of captaining the team.